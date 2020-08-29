International News Travel

Canada extends international travel ban to September 30

0 views August 29, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada extended a measure barring most foreign travellers from entering the country amid continued efforts to limit the introduction and spread of the coronavirus, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday on Twitter.

The extension to Sept. 30 applies to foreign travellers entering Canada from outside the United States. Canada has a separate agreement for border crossings with the United States, which is in place until Sept. 21.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

