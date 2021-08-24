JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La introduces Little Chefs in the Making programme

JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La has introduced the first of its little chefs in the making classes with the Master Chefs at JEN.

The first classes were held during the weekend of August 7 to 8 at JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La.

With experienced chefs from around the world under one roof, JEN continues to be recognised locally and globally as one of the city’s prime dining outlets.

Extending the experience to nurture the curiosity of younger generations about food and the culinary arts the chefs’ team have created a series of fun hands-on classes for the little chefs, allowing the children to learn valuable skills in a safe environment and teaching them the basics, starting from proper hand washing.

The first weekend class was dedicated to children who love pizza, as pizza-making is always a winner with people.

Prabu Vijayan and his team taught the little ones how to make dough with the correct measurements of ingredients and gave them a chance to stretch their own dough, add toppings, then they could watch it bubble to perfection in the pizza ovens. The freshly-baked pizzas were finally taken home to be enjoyed with the family.

The children were accompanied by their parents during these sessions and the cooking class was certainly a successful start.

“We certainly will conduct more cooking classes over the coming months and this great start is just the beginning,” the Chef de cuisine Prabu Vijayan said.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, JEN works with the community and this was in conjunction with International Youth Day 2021, themed as ‘Transforming food systems, youth innovation’.

Shangri-La and its properties are well known for their part in CSR and raising awareness and contributing and conducting initiatives and awareness programmes every year for their guests, staff and for society.

JEN by Shangri-La has been designed with modern, highly driven pacesetters in mind, a generation of that are hungry to explore all that Asia has to offer.

JEN’s design and lifestyle centric hotels boast inspired interiors, buzzing co-working spaces, exciting mod-Asian F&B concepts, performance-driven wellness, and thought-provoking programming that champions the culture, conversations and communities driving the region today.

JEN has a strategic portfolio of nine hotels located in key Asian gateway cities – Beijing, Hong Kong SAR, Shenyang, Johor Puteri Harbour, Maldives Malé, Manila, Penang, and Singapore; with five more hotels in the pipeline across Mainland China.

Shangri-La’s Golden Circle is the award-winning loyalty programme offering members a world of benefits when staying at participating Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La and Traders Hotels.

The programme offers members access to mobile check-in and check-out, free nights and more. To enrol or learn more about Golden Circle, visit golden-circle.com. For more information about the hotel, please visit www.hoteljen.com.