Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives hosts Heilbron Hospitality for service excellence, lifestyle host training

Committed to providing an exceptional experience for all guests, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives recently hosted Heilbron Hospitality to conduct a training in Service Excellence for all their F&B and Housekeeping team members and Lifestyle Hosts training for the Front Office team members.

As one of the leading training companies for hotels and resort butlers, Heilbron Hospitality brought their expertise in providing personalised and intuitive service training for all the 80 team members.

The training is aimed at building a strong commitment and passion in the team members, driving them towards creating unforgettable experiences for the Grand Park Kodhipparu’s guests.

Their training comprises soft skills development in line with the Park Hotel Group core values and Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ personality while also focusing on mindfulness and technical training to serve the guests better.

The series of training conducted over a period of three weeks is of a similar activity in 2019.

It provides a restart and revival energy to all the team members after a challenging lockdown early in the pandemic, restoring their motivation and helping the team member find a place in the new normal as guests are starting to return to the Maldives.

“Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has always been in line with Park Hotel Group’s vision in creating value for people. This includes investing in the learning and development of our team members. We are happy to have Heilbron Hospitality returning to the island. Service excellence has always been our utmost priority to serving our guests,” General Manager Raffaele Solferino said.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort is featuring 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.

For more information on the resort, please visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/maldives.