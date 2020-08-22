Taj Exotica Resort Maldives’ winning streak continues

It is cheers all around to Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, as the luxury island getaway wins multiple accolades ranking it among the world’s finest and most lavish travel destinations.

The resort recently became a winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020 and entered the top 15 in the category of Luxury Island Resort in Maldives.

Known for setting global standards for the highest quality and pioneering excellent innovation, Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a highly sought after recognition the world over.

Assessed through online research, covering a wide variety of sources, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives was selected for its luxury experience, personalisation, excellence, credibility and reputation among other factors.

This award marks Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives to be recognised worldwide by the global professional and consumer community for being an exceptional resort in the Maldives.

Adding to its awards, the hotel was also successful at winning the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2020, a follow-up achievement to the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence award it received last year.

This tribute is a testimony to Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives’ idyllic views, innovative offering, unmatched hospitality and the resort’s unique ability to transform holidays into luxurious leisure escapades against the beautiful backdrop of the Indian Ocean, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community.

Known to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in the travel industry, while being a mark of quality for consumers and travel professionals, the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence nominated Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, shortlisting the resort for the 2021 award ceremony.

Having received the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence in 2019, the resort is humbled by this nomination and looks forward to maintaining its reputation as a preferred island getaway in the Maldives.

Since reopening for guests in July after the pandemic-caused lockdown, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives has been welcoming and hosting international guests looking for memorable holidays, with assured safety and protection. With the spirit of Tajness reinvigorated, the resort looks forward to spreading the magic of the Maldives through luxurious hospitality.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.tajhotels.com, call +960 4006000 or +960 3317530, or send an email to sales.maldives@tajhotels.com.