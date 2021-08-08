Radisson Blu Resort Maldives celebrates first anniversary

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, the iconic island retreat for discerning travellers, celebrated its first anniversary with a week of fun events for the guests, team, and management.

The guests enjoyed the celebration in a sunset party, with special delicacies, cultural Boduberu performance, lucky draw prizes, gifts for all, and a cheerful cake cutting ceremony.

A team party was held a couple of days later in the newly built island village garden where the management presented special appreciation gifts to staff members who have given exemplary services.

With both events successfully held, the resort marks the special milestone.

The resort, which opened on August 1, 2020, proudly announces a successful past 12 months.

In its first full year of operations, it has welcomed over 6,000 guests with 500 children, numerous repeat stays and long staying guests, including a three months extended stay. Over 50,000 meals and drinks were served in the seven distinguished restaurants and bars.

Since its opening last year, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives has collected several accolades, including 2020 International Property Awards and 2021 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Responsible business initiatives were taken with The Water Bottling Plant to reduce the plastic bottle usage, as well as internship programs for young and aspiring local and international talents.

The resort has been actively participating in familiarisation trips and sales trips conducted in India, Russia and the Middle East, which returned positive results.

From the opening, the resort actively worked to enhance its offerings and benefits for the guests. Extensive water sports activities and excursions are offered on and around the island.

Guests have been able to enjoy the rich marine life of South Ari Atoll, such as SCUBA diving, swimming with manta rays, deep sea fishing, and the signature Whale Shark watching.

On this first anniversary, the resort expressed its heartfelt gratitude to all team members, patrons and partners.

“During the unprecedented time, the team remained strong and steadfastly serve the guests who have traveled far from their homes to Maldives. And as just like the famous quote ‘Fortune favours the bold’, the resort looks forward to its promising second year and is prepared to welcome guests in from all parts of the world when travel tales off again,” General Manager, Gavin Sanders, said.