Soneva Jani unveils new seasonal menu at Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren

Soneva Jani, the iconic over-water resort in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, has introduced a new seasonal menu at Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren.

The dining destination, which takes its name from its spectacular location in the Soneva Jani lagoon, celebrates the best of local ingredients – from seafood caught sustainably in nearby waters, to fruit and vegetables grown in the resort’s own organic gardens.

With its laid-back ambiance and remarkable ocean views, the restaurant offers a fun, casual dining experience for guests with an emphasis on high-quality cuisine and service.

One of Sweden’s most decorated chefs, Mathias Dahlgren’s menu focuses on modern pescatarian, vegetarian and plant-based dishes, with single plates, sharing platters and a Chef’s Choice menu served for lunch and dinner. More than half of the new menu was developed especially for Overseas, inspired by the abundance of exquisite locally sourced produce.

Highlights from the à la carte menu showcase Chef Dahlgren’s food philosophy, which he calls ‘natural cuisine’, where ‘fun dining is the new fine dining’.

With an incredible depth of flavour, a sharing plate of deep-fried corn is served with tarragon mayonnaise, smoked bell pepper powder and garlic oil.

The avocado toast, set to become a signature classic, is served with leaves, herbs, sprouts and flowers from the Soneva Jani gardens, flavoured with lime, jalapeno and sea salt.

A meltingly tender yellowfin tuna carpaccio is brushed with a piquant wasabi emulsion and served with cress, lemon skin and white onion.

Sides include deep-fried Brussels sprouts dressed with aromatic coriander and chilli, and mashed green peas, with chilli, brown butter, mint and black pepper.

The delectable choice of desserts includes a tempting cherry sorbet, teamed with fizz and freshly picked oxalis, and ice cream made from local coconuts, served in its shell with toasted coconut flakes.

With three savoury dishes, accompanied by one side and followed by dessert, the Chef’s Choice is a delicious way to experience Mathias Dahlgren’s culinary vision which lets the ingredients shine.

This tasting menu changes on a daily basis to reflect the very best produce sourced that day.

Running two acclaimed restaurants in his native Stockholm – the award-winning Matbaren and the vegetarian eatery Rutabaga – as well as the Green Rabbit rye bread bakery, and author of numerous best-selling cookbooks, Chef Dahlgren is considered one of Sweden’s finest chefs.

He is still Sweden’s only chef to have won the prestigious Bocuse d’Or, and has been named ‘Chef of Chefs’ eight times to date by the country’s top critics.

“I’m really inspired for a new season of cooking at Soneva Jani here in the beautiful Maldives,” says Mathias Dahlgren.

“Our concept of local greens and regional seafood remains the same, but this year we have incorporated more à la carte dishes and more flexibility into the menu for diners.”

Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren launched in 2020 as part of the new Soneva Jani Chapter Two. This exciting new era for the resort includes luxurious new Water Reserves and island villas, three innovative dining concepts and ‘Soneva Unlimited’, an indulgent new way to experience all that Soneva Jani has to offer.

Inspired by the Sanskrit word for ‘wisdom’, Soneva Jani is located on the island of Medhufaru in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll.

Found within a 5.6-kilometre lagoon, it is one of the world’s lowest-density resorts, with uninterrupted ocean views in all directions. It is just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat journey from the nearby Maafaru International Airport, or 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé.

The resort has 51 over-water and three island villas, split between Chapter One, Soneva Jani’s original, iconic offering, and the newly launched Chapter Two.

In Chapter One, the Water Retreats range from one to four bedrooms, with large terraces, private pools and open-air bathrooms, with most featuring water slides straight into the lagoon. On the island, a Two Bedroom Crusoe Residence is a beachside hideaway, with a private pool and spacious open-plan living areas.

In Chapter Two, the Water Reserves offer even more space, luxury and privacy, while the vast three- and four-bedroom Island Reserves have extensive indoor and outdoor living spaces, private spa facilities and rainforest gardens.

All Soneva Jani villas come with a Barefoot Butler, offering a personalised service 24/7.

Every guest staying in a Chapter Two overwater or island villa will also benefit from Soneva Unlimited, an indulgent new offering that enables them to experience every facet of the resort within the price of their stay – including unlimited dining and drinks, limitless experiences, unlimited wellness therapies and more.

Magical experiences are designed to create unforgettable memories. Guests can explore the constellations with the resident astronomer at the Observatory, or watch a classic movie at the over-water silent Cinema Paradiso, using Bose headphones so as not to disturb the nearby nesting turtles. They can join the resident Marine Biologist to plant corals, spot dolphins on a sunset cruise, have a sunrise breakfast on a deserted beach, or explore the atoll’s best reefs with experienced dive masters.

Soneva Jani’s main guest facilities are located at The Gathering, a three-storey structure at the heart of the Chapter One jetty, including the Soneva Spa, library, retail area and Wine Cellar.

Eleven dining concepts, both at The Gathering and around the island, offer a tempting array of cuisines for every taste, alongside an ever-changing line-up of Michelin-starred guest chefs through the Soneva Stars calendar. Guests can also indulge at the complimentary chocolate, ice cream and cheese and charcuterie parlours.

A haven for families, there is an ever-changing weekly programme of activities and experiences to keep children of all ages entertained. Older children and teens can also learn during their stay with Soneva Academy, which offers a range of fascinating courses, including the marine life of the Maldives and the Adventure of the Corbin, an ancient shipwreck.