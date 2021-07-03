LUX* South Ari Atoll hosts Brazilian actress Flavia Pavanelli

Popular Brazilian actor Flavia Pavanelli chose LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort and Villas to escape to the tropics and experience the LUX* lighter, brighter hospitality.

At 22, Flavia has established herself as an actress, YouTuber and writer. Her social networks add up to more than 20 million subscribers, where she shares beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips.

Her most recent work as an actress was in “As Aventuras de Poliana”. Flavia also took to the stage, bringing Olivia to life in the play “O Jardim dos Sonhadores”, which ran for a short season in São Paulo.

In 2020, Flavia recorded her first feature film, Carnaval, released last month on Netflix, featuring her as the superstar influencer Luana.

Over the years, Flavia has been associated with brands including Dior, L’Oréal, Nike, Desinchá, Farfetch, YSL and Unidas, among others.

Known for her versatile style and élan, Flavia enjoyed her luxury vacation at the Temptation Pool Water Villa and the LUX* Villa with a personal butler.

A mini version of “Tree of Wishes”, with the photos of Flavia and her loved ones was created as part of her welcome experience. Also, a special bed decoration was designed for her in LUX* Villa — the team spent three hours crafting this piece of art.

During her stay, the actress indulged in whale shark discovery snorkelling, a private sunset cruise, a holistic aromatic massage at LUX* Me Spa, a one-of-its-kind orange bath in the privacy of the LUX* Villa, not-to-be-missed in-villa floating breakfast, water sports and Teppanyaki show dinner at Umami, among other experiences.

She has been sharing her priceless moments across her social media platforms, which has a following in millions, specially on her instagram handle, @flaviapavanelli.

Crowned the most eco-friendly luxury resort in the Maldives 2019 and recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort and Villas showcases a playful, fun and modern vibe.

It differs itself from its resort counterparts by going further than just luxury and design.

For adventure travellers, honeymooners, solo travellers and families seeking an authentic island experience, LUX* provides the quintessential Maldivian retreat.

The resort’s 193 villas dot 4km of sugar-white sand beach or perched on stilts above the blue lagoon.

Paving the way as one of the leading eco-friendly resorts in the Maldives, the resort has launched the world’s biggest floating solar system at sea, putting sustainable energy at the heart of its processes.

For more information, visit www.luxresort.com. To make a reservation, email at STAY@luxmaldivesresort.com.