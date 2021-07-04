Magical Eid al-Adha getaways at Anantara’s Maldives resorts

This Eid al-Adha, make the most of reopened borders and travel opportunities with a selection of the most luxurious offers from Anantara destinations across the Indian Ocean, Spain and Mozambique.

Gather friends, family and loved ones to escape the heat of the Middle East region and indulge in beach front villas, wildlife adventures and exquisite dining.

Summer escape with Anantara Veli Maldives

Escape to an adult-only sanctuary of tropical beauty, a wonderland of discovery above and below the Indian Ocean’s crystal waters. Experience Maldivian bliss with a luxurious stay on a tropical island under azure skies. Salute the sun in an over water villa. Cruise into the sunset on a luxury yacht or dine under the stars.

Book your Eid al-Adha holiday from $628 per night and receive:

Exclusive savings on luxury accommodation

Complimentary shared speed boat transfers to and from Malé

Daily Breakfast

Minimum four consecutive nights stay. Book by July 31 for stay dates between July 1 and November 30.

For more information or to book, visit us at www.anantara.com/en/veli-maldives or email velimaldives@anantara.com.

Best of Maldives with Anantara Kihavah

Picture a tropical luxury scene of the Maldives embracing pure white shores lined with swaying palms.

Anantara Kihavah promises great adventures with a trio of experiences designed to awaken wanderlust; snorkelling with majestic manta rays, stargazing at the only over water observatory in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at SEA, the world’s first oceanic restaurant and wine cellar.

Book your Eid al-Adha stay with rates for two adults starting from $1,300 per villa per night.

For stays of between four to six nights:

Choice of beach pool villa or over water pool villa

Half board basis consisting of breakfast, and dinner at three restaurants

One experience of a four-course lunch at SEA

Additional inclusions for stays of seven nights or more:

One experience of a group stargazing session

One experience of manta ray snorkelling*

*Seasonal activity during the months of June to November. An alternative activity will be provided for stays falling outside of this period.

For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit anantara.com/en/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.