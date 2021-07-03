Visit Maldives launches ‘I’m Vaccinated’ microsite

As part of the ‘I’m Vaccinated campaign, Visit Maldives has launched a microsite giving the most up to date information about the vaccination process within the tourism industry.

The website can be accessed at vaccinated.visitmaldives.com.

This microsite includes the number of tourist industry staff vaccination as well as information regarding registration for vaccination of employees and the latest HPA guidelines.

In addition, the microsite will include updates from the campaign as well as promotional videos, pictures and stories that reflect the immense efforts undertaken by the tourist establishment aligned with the campaign.

Visit Maldives requests industry partners to provide their vaccination updates, news, press releases, images, videos, and other necessary information to lafwa@visitmaldives.com to ensure that all industry news regarding the vaccination campaign is covered on the microsite.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih launched the Covid-19 Dhifaau campaign on February 1 with the aim to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country.

As of June 23, 96 per cent of resort employees have received the first dose of the vaccine while 70 per cent of the resort employees are fully vaccinated.

During April, Visit Maldives in collaboration with the tourism ministry launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

Under this campaign, the ultimate target is to make Maldives the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.

Along with the unique geographical formation of the islands which offer natural physical distancing, and the stringent health and safety measures in place, a fully vaccinated tourism sector will become an added advantage in encouraging tourists to visit the destination.

The campaign will uplift the destination’s beautiful name in the global market and reassure travellers that Maldives will further remain as one of the safest destinations to travel to during this unprecedented time.

In addition, the campaign will also assure travellers from all over the world of the immense effort and investment into ensuring the safety of both the local population and travellers.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.