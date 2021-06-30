Dusit Thani Maldives appoints new CSR manager

Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has appointed sustainability specialist Federico Catalioto as the resort’s new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager.

Catalioto, an Italian national, has extensive experience in leading CSR initiatives for hotels and resorts focusing on holistic sustainability.

After earning his double bachelor’s degrees in Hospitality Management from world-renowned hospitality institutes Glion and Les Roches in Switzerland, Catalioto began his career in the Sales and Marketing department of Marriott International.

Seeking to use his skills and expertise to make a positive difference in the lives of others, he went on to spend nine months working at Maringi Eco Resort, a vocational school on the Indonesian island of Sumba. In the dual roles of Resort Director and Front Office Instructor, he led hospitality training for underprivileged young adults and strengthened his knowledge and interest in sustainable practices in the luxury travel sector.

His work included reducing the resort’s carbon footprint, monitoring sourcing and consumption, and contributing to sustainability webinars organised by ‘The Long Run,’ an international programme under the Zeitz Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to achieve sustainability through the balance of conservation, community, culture and commerce.

To enhance his ability to drive sustainable change, Federico earned his MBA in Sustainable Hospitality Management at Sustainability Management School (SUMAS) in Switzerland, graduating with honours in 2020.

He now looks forward with much enthusiasm to starting his new life in the Maldives.

“My role at Dusit Thani Maldives provides me with a great opportunity to apply my overall knowledge and experience to contribute to the resort’s mission to have a positive impact on its community and the environment,” Catalioto said.

“I am honoured to be able to continue the resort’s existing projects, and I look forward to developing many new projects and ideas too.”

Catalioto’s first order of business will be to take over ongoing CSR projects. He will oversee in-house initiatives such as the hydroponic garden, recycling and waste management, and processes to reduce the use of chemicals and single plastic on the island.

He will also leverage his connections with SUMAS to invite students to design special projects for the island and activities focused on raising sustainability awareness among guests and employees.

Other initiatives he is leading are paper-making workshops, nature walks, marine presentations, local culture presentations and back-of-house tours for guests.

Federico also plans to introduce farm-to-table activities, hot composting processes, new standards for food waste reduction, coral reef restoration via line nurseries, responsible fishing practices (with Blue Marine Foundation), and other key activities to ensure Baa Atoll reconfirms its UNESCO world heritage certification.