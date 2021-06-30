Have your dream wedding at Fushifaru Maldives

Fushifaru Maldives believes in making weddings the most special, romantic and unforgettable celebration. From large, lavish ceremonies, to lovely, intimate ones, Fushifaru can cater to any wedding dream, with its spectacular venues, stunning views and magical atmosphere.

The Traditional Maldivian Wedding combines authentic Maldivian elements into the ceremony. With traditional Boduberu drummers escorting you and your loved one down the white sanded aisle, enjoy the turquoise ocean as your backdrop as you share your vows with the vibrant colours of the sunset.

Surrounded by an aquamarine lagoon, the Handhu Platform Wedding is a unique experience and an unforgettable way to have an ocean-themed wedding which draws on the beauty and magnificence of the water to create a unique and memorable day.

For something different, Fushifaru offers a Traditional Dhoni Wedding, where you and your loved one will set sail and embark upon the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean, hand in hand and celebrating in style to mark the beginning of your new life together.

Fushifaru’s most popular wedding venue remains the gorgeous sandbank, which is the largest in Lhaviyani Atoll. The Private Sandbank Wedding is the ideal setting for the magical beach wedding of your dreams. In total seclusion, celebrate on a sandbank engulfed by the Indian Ocean and surrounded by panoramic views.

A Fushifaru Wedding Coordinator will be there every step of the way to help you plan the most magical wedding and ensures that you will have the celebration of your dreams!

The magic doesn’t stop there, Fushifaru Maldives also has a Proposal Package, for those wanting to propose to their significant other, in the most tromantic and idyllic setting. The champagne, flowers and sumptuous dinner will await you and create the perfect celebration for the beginning of your lives together.

Additionally, Fushifaru Maldives offers the opportunity to enjoy the whole island to yourself! Imagine having your own private island for an exclusive getaway… Let it be an extravaganza birthday celebration or a once-in-a-life-time destination wedding, the boutique Maldivian chic Fushifaru Maldives can make it all possible for an affordable price.