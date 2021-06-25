Raffles Maldives Meradhoo welcomes new General Manager Amila Jeewantha Handunwala

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced the appointment of Amila Jeewantha Handunwala as General Manager.

With over 25 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, his expertise will play a significant role in elevating the renowned twin-island hideaway to new heights.

Possessing an extensive background with esteemed hospitality marques, Amila has previously lead hotel operations, sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution strategies in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe.

Most recently, he held the position of Executive Assistant Manager for St. Regis Maldives Vommuli, with previous appointments across several luxury hotels and resorts within the Conrad and Waldorf Astoria collections.

“I am truly honoured to join the iconic Raffles family, which is renowned for its illustrious history and distinguished addresses in leading destinations around the world. I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the venerated oasis of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and continuing the legacy of this award-winning resort,” Amila said.

“It is a great privilege to further enhance the experience of our guests by providing unparalleled luxury matched with gracious and intuitive service.”

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is located at the southernmost reach of the Maldives and has been welcoming travellers in search of true tranquillity since its opening in 2019.

A Marine Butler is available to every guest and will happily lead snorkelling tours of the resort’s two remarkable and endlessly fascinating house reefs. Gaafu Alifu atoll is one of the world’s largest and deepest atolls and the astoundingly clear, blissfully warm waters immediately surrounding the Raffles resort teem with a kaleidoscope of colourful fish.

Those seeking ultimate privacy can book the resort’s $1 million all-inclusive island privatisation offer, You Run Raffles Maldives. The package allows a generous host to treat up to 70 friends and close associates to experience this remarkable resort on one’s own terms and is available for four-night, five-day stays.

Most recently, the distinguished resort unveiled its Raffles Royal Residence, a vast six-bedroom villa stretching comfortably over 1,700 square metres, as well as a new Whale Shark experience taking guests on a traditional Dhoni across the Indian Ocean to spot sharks up to 12 metres in length.

The dedicated luxury travel connoisseurs of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo are on hand to tailor the trip of a lifetime for discerning guests. For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.