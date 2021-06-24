Fairmont Maldives offers enhanced stays

The five-star resort of Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is offering free room upgrades and exciting inclusions for enhanced guests’ experience for stays until September.

Guests stay for free in Water Sunrise Villa when they book Beach Sunrise Villa anytime until September.

Sleeping over the ocean, explore luxurious water villa with a Maldivian sunrise view. Each Water Sunrise Villa feature oversize copper bathtubs, en-suite indoor bathrooms, relaxation decks and salas, and plunge pools.

The gentle splash of the Indian Ocean waves is just sitting away with the direct access to the blue waters offering luxurious sleep and comforting space.

Enhanced family holiday experience will be offered to guests staying in Luxury Family Villas until September.

Plan your family vacation and hop on to a seaplane to the secret water island of Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

Elegant and wonderfully proportioned space, the rustic chic two and three bedroom beach and water villas offer bounteous amounts of privacy and comfort ideal for families.

A complimentary bottle of Champagne, one-time all-access mini bar, one-time floating breakfast and a relaxing 60-minute Signature Couples Massage per stay await guests until September.

The Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is perched in the largest resort lagoon in the Maldives, a 600-hectare of glistering waters which is also home to thriving marine life.

Powdery white-sand beaches fringed with swaying palms, the Maldivian sun, the salty sea breeze, and the 200-metre infinity pool cutting across the island, offering a tropical escape and a barefoot indulgence.

The underwater is a diving sanctuary, from manta rays and turtles to bottlenose dolphins and over 250 species of tropical fishes, waiting for you to dive.

Snorkel at leisure and discover the house reef, an ecosystem of rich marine life just strokes away from your private beach or your water villa. Join a sunset cruise aboard a private yacht, or experience a wide array of exhilarating water sports.