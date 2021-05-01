Kuramathi Maldives marks Earth Day

It was an Earth Day to remember as team members and guests at Kuramathi Maldives joined hands to take action for the planet.

Inspired by this year’s theme, “Restore Our Earth,” the three-day environmental event comprised of a series of underwater clean-up, enriching outdoor tours, and insightful visual presentations.

To kick-start the celebration, volunteers headed out to sea for a snorkel clean-up scouring the surrounding reef and collecting various rubbish. On Earth Day itself, the clean-up intensified into the deep blue with certified divers who retrieved sacks full of discarded tyres, cans, fishing nets, and an odd assortment of debris.

The resort’s resident marine biologist led an informative talk about coral restoration, emphasising the importance of protecting this delicate marine habitat.

The event was then followed with a walkthrough around the Nature Trail, a preserved Maldivian forest, home to various flora that thrives on the island, and a visit to the Hydroponic Garden with our resident horticulturist who demonstrated the ingenious system of growing and harvesting the produce we serve on our team and guests’ buffet.

Aptly capping off the activities was the viewing of the documentary “Chasing Coral” at Laguna Bar.

“At Kuramathi Maldives we take being green to heart by taking part in environmental-focused celebrations and carrying out these sustainable initiatives all year-round,” the resort said, in an announcement.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises, a 100 per cent Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora.

Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.

There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.