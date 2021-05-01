Vote to help Lily Beach Resort win big in World Travel Awards 2021

It’s time for 2021 World Travel Awards (WTA). This prestigious award was established 28 years ago to provide recognition to outstanding resorts, as voting by the people who know them best — their customers.

One of the travel industries’ most coveted accolades, the WTA brand is recognised as the global standard for excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been nominated in three categories:

Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort

Maldives’ Leading Family Resort

Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort

In 2020, Lily Beach was voted the ‘Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ — five years in a row since 2016.

To keep the winning streak going, the resort would be very grateful if you could spare a few minutes to cast your vote in the 2021 awards and help your favourite resort bring home another awards, or two, or three!

How to vote

Click on the link here – www.worldtravelawards.com/vote Register (it’s there to prevent fraud/fake votes). You will receive an email in which you need to verify your email address – please do so in order for your votes to be valid. Click on ‘Start voting’. Select ‘Indian Ocean’ on the left, followed by ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort’ in the list called Outstanding Votes below. Choose Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the list. Select ‘Maldives’ on the left, followed by ‘Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ in the list called Outstanding Votes below. Choose Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the list. Select ‘Maldives’ on the left, followed by ‘Maldives’ Leading Family Resort’ in the list called Outstanding Votes below. Choose Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the list. You have now casted your vote in call three categories where Lily Beach has been nominated. Check on the My Votes list below that you have voted correctly in all three categories. If they appear on this list it means your votes have been registered. Logout Keep your fingers crossed!

Voting concludes on August 9.

Why should you vote for Lily Beach?

Lily Beach is a locally owned and operated resort in the Maldives that is the pioneer of all-inclusive tourism in the Maldives.

Since becoming wildly popular with that concept in the 90s and 2000s, the resort reinvented the concept, bringing it to a higher level of service experience: five-star luxury.

It showed all peers in the industry that all-inclusive is possible and can be a great experience for guests who would like to not worry about a huge invoice during the stay, instead a generous offering of lodging, meals, and extra activities are all included in one great package.

Here are 5 reasons to vote for the resort in the above categories: