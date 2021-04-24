Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives celebrate Earth Day

To mark the occasion of World Earth Day on April 22, Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of resorts in the Maldives activated various sustainability and environmental awareness initiatives across their respective islands.

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa located in Shaviyani Atoll, the event was marked by the associates planting 50 new trees around the Island.

In celebration of #EarthDay2021, W Maldives’ team gathered together geared up with snorkelling masks, fins, gloves and mesh bags, and dived for a Reef Cleaning, upholding their ceaseless commitment to environmental protection and sustainable tourism.

The resort talents and guests teamed up to collect plastics and rubbishes that were washed up and sank into the reef Island Clean-Up, Reef Cleaning, Dive Against Debris, ocean awareness, tree planting, sustainability shorts made from 12 plastic bottles by Māzú Resortwear, and more — are some of the dedicated efforts and initiatives of W Maldives, located in North Ari Atoll, driving its talents, guests and community to purposeful travel and sustainable living.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Male Atoll, planted its 100th coral frame to celebrate the milestone in the resort’s coral propagation initiative that started in February 2020.

To date, over 5,619 coral fragments from 15 different species of corals have been transplanted by the team.

The resort is also one of the 15 pilot hotels participating in Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, a programme offering meaningful travel across Asia Pacific.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, and with travellers increasingly aspiring to make a positive impact on the communities they visit whether locally or abroad, the programme aims to create opportunities for guests to forge first-hand connections with local communities and the environment during their stay, promoting both cultural understanding and positive change.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated on the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, celebrated #EarthDay2021 by planting new coral frames aimed at generating an educational tool for protecting and preserving one of the most enchanting and diverse coral reef systems in the world.

Guests can also be part of this wonderful initiative by adopting one of these frames and revisiting the resort again to see it grow.