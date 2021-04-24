Vakkaru Maldives welcomes award-winning aesthetic practitioner Daisy Whitear

From May 3-17, Vakkaru Maldives will welcome UK-based aesthetic practitioner Daisy Whitear to the resort for a short-term beauty residency.

With over 30 years of experience within the medical aesthetic and beauty industry, the founder of Wilbury Clinic has a lifelong professional mission to help people feel beautiful both inside and out.

At Vakkaru Maldives, Daisy will create personalised plans for guests keen to restore a more youthful glow.

In addition to her successful private practice in Britain, which recently awarded the Best Aesthetic Treatments Clinic in Hertfordshire by SME News Cosmetic Treatments Service Excellence Awards 2021, Daisy also runs a training academy that provides medical aesthetics training from foundation level to masters level. A specialist in providing tailored aesthetic treatments, she is committed to celebrating and highlighting her clients’ individuality.

Vakkaru’s guests can be assured they will be in the most experienced and considerate of hands.

Daisy is the latest wellness specialist to undertake a short-term residency at Vakkaru Maldives and will be based at overwater Merana Spa during her time at the resort.

Her services will be offered alongside the spa’s established facial and beauty treatments, and guests will be able to enjoy a full portfolio of health and wellbeing services during their holiday.

Speaking about her upcoming visit to Vakkaru Maldives, Daisy said: “I have the best job in the world, helping people to feel gorgeous inside and out. My mission is to ensure every client who comes to see me leaves feeling taller, stronger, empowered and, of course, a little more lovely.”

“I am delighted to briefly join the team at Vakkaru Maldives and am very much looking forward to meeting with guests in the spectacular beauty of their immaculate Baa Atoll private-island home.”

Nestled in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30- minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World — as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.