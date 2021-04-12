Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami rejuvenates at Kandima Maldives ahead of cricket season

Mohammad Shami was at Kandima Maldives recently, and seen enjoying his Maldivian vacation with some of the coolest lifestyle activities at this seriously stylish tropical resort.

The Indian skipper headed to Kandima for some relaxing downtime before his cricketing season begins.

Kandima Maldives is much more than a holiday, the resort reimagines peoples’ lifestyles with a sprinkle of K’Magic!

At the resort, Mohammad Shami had a unique mix of adventure-packed to relaxing days and chose a range of active lifestyle experiences to suit his kind of vacation preferences.

On top of his holiday bucket list were big game fishing and exotic sunset fishing trips in the stunning blue Indian Ocean, and his active fitness routine included bicycling around Kandima’s three-kilometre-long island with powder white sands and lush greens.

He also enjoyed venturing outdoors for exciting water sports like kayaking and jet skiing. Plus, Mohammad Shami also relishes seafood, especially fish!

At Kandima, he tried a wide selection of oh-so-delicious fine dining experiences during his holiday, including unique Mediterranean cuisine at Azure, grills made to perfection at the award winning Smoked, Asian delicacies at Sea Dragon and more.

Take a look at photos of Mohammad Shami’s vacay at Kandima Maldives on his Instagram handle @mdshami.11.

Must-do K’Experiences at Kandima

There’s plenty more to do at Kandima Maldives, and no room for boredom!

With a variety of stylishly-designed 264 studios and villas, one can choose to relax in the swirl pool of the Aqua Villa, or enjoy sunsets while sipping on cocktails at the Beach Pool Villa.

The award-winning esKape spa offers rejuvenating massages, and the koolest new hidden end of the island spot called Kakuni Point is great for photography sessions and enjoying amazing sunsets.

Nature lovers can discover the ocean blues with the Aquaholics team that take you on a turtle quest, snorkelling in the open sea teeming with colourful marine life or sunset cruises with Dolphins. Or one can simply enjoy the thrill of adventure sports like jet skiing, parasailing and more.

The resort has one of the largest selections of on-site experiential dining destinations in the Maldives.

A selection of ten unique restaurants, bars and cafes offer mouth-watering flavours from all around the world. Some of these include, healthy lactose-free Mediterranean cuisine at Azure, authentic Asian cuisine with a modern twist at Sea Dragon, tantalising grills by the beach at Smoked, sizzling barbeques at Flavour and refreshing drinks at Aroma Cafe and more.

Not to forget, the Breeze Pool Bar that overlooks the longest outdoor pool in the Maldives where mixologists serve up the best cocktails.

Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, Kandima Maldives is an oh-so-stylish resort that has something for everybody!