Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives unveils island buyout package

Renting an island in the Maldives is now possible with this million-dollar island buyout package. The five-star resort Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is now available for rent with its exclusive use of facilities that can be turned into a private tropical adventure playground.

At the contemporary resort too much is never enough and guests will have access to:

The private 105 villas, suites and residences located both overwater and on the beach

Four creative restaurants, lounge bars and cafes, including ONU Marché all-day dining restaurant, Bodumas overwater seafood restaurant, Latitude 5.5 poolside grill and Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge

Five-star PADI dive and watersports centre

Sun Spa by Healing Earth

Recreational facilities such as tennis and volleyball courts, and many more.

According to Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, guests who purchase the island for at least three nights will also have a chance to set their feet upon the island’s powder-white beaches. Likewise, they can explore the colourful marine life of the house reef located just next door to the overwater jetty.

The island buyout package includes:

Accommodation at all 105 villas, suites, and residences with private pools

Dining at all restaurants and bars

All-Inclusive meal plan

Unlimited non-motorised water sports and free snorkelling gear rental

Discounts on meals, drinks and spa

Daily sunrise and sunset yoga sessions

Price:

From $930,000 per three nights from May 10 to September 30

From $1,014,000 per three nights from October 1-31

From $999,000 per three nights between November 1 and December 23

All-inclusive benefits will also add up to the 24/7 enjoyment of the island’s lifestyle offerings such as complimentary non-motorised watersports activities (snorkelling, windsurfing, SUP and kayaking) daily Mӧvenpick Chocolate Hours, daily mini-bar replenishment in the villas, limitless quality beverages until midnight, discounts on Destination Dining and spa with its free 30-minute massages, sunrise and sunset yoga sessions and treatment extensions.

For more information and bookings, contact the reservations team by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 6563000.