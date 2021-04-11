Featured News Travel

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives unveils island buyout package

April 11, 2021

Renting an island in the Maldives is now possible with this million-dollar island buyout package. The five-star resort Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is now available for rent with its exclusive use of facilities that can be turned into a private tropical adventure playground.

At the contemporary resort too much is never enough and guests will have access to:

  • The private 105 villas, suites and residences located both overwater and on the beach
  • Four creative restaurants, lounge bars and cafes, including ONU Marché all-day dining restaurant, Bodumas overwater seafood restaurant, Latitude 5.5 poolside grill and Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge
  • Five-star PADI dive and watersports centre
  • Sun Spa by Healing Earth
  • Recreational facilities such as tennis and volleyball courts, and many more.

According to Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, guests who purchase the island for at least three nights will also have a chance to set their feet upon the island’s powder-white beaches. Likewise, they can explore the colourful marine life of the house reef located just next door to the overwater jetty.

The island buyout package includes:

  • Accommodation at all 105 villas, suites, and residences with private pools
  • Dining at all restaurants and bars
  • All-Inclusive meal plan
  • Unlimited non-motorised water sports and free snorkelling gear rental
  • Discounts on meals, drinks and spa
  • Daily sunrise and sunset yoga sessions

Price:

  • From $930,000 per three nights from May 10 to September 30
  • From $1,014,000 per three nights from October 1-31
  • From $999,000 per three nights between November 1 and December 23

All-inclusive benefits will also add up to the 24/7 enjoyment of the island’s lifestyle offerings such as complimentary non-motorised watersports activities (snorkelling, windsurfing, SUP and kayaking) daily Mӧvenpick Chocolate Hours, daily mini-bar replenishment in the villas, limitless quality beverages until midnight, discounts on Destination Dining and spa with its free 30-minute massages, sunrise and sunset yoga sessions and treatment extensions.

For more information and bookings, contact the reservations team by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 6563000.

