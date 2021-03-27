Velaa Private Island Maldives appoints Wayne Milgate as general manager

Velaa Private Island has appointed Wayne Milgate to the role of general manager.

He will oversee daily operations and manage all aspects of the guest experience at the hotel.

Having started his career as an assistant manager at the five-star Gold Coast International Hotel in Australia, Milgate has acquired a wealth of experience, with his career spanning two decades in luxury hotels and resorts around the world.

Prior to joining Velaa Private Island, Milgate served as chief executive for Iniala Hotels & Resorts as well as general manager at Iniala Beach House for six years, in which time he developed an emerging brand into a successful boutique hospitality group.

He also brings a wealth of luxury private island experience having served as general manager to North Island, Seychelles in 2013 before a six-year tenure at Vomo Island, Fiji.

“It is an honour to join the esteemed team at Velaa Private Island, world renowned for its refined island offering and exclusivity,” Milgate said.

“Velaa’s distinctive features and unparalleled positioning provided a unique opportunity to adapt and reinvigorate the guest experience in order to successfully navigate a challenging year. I am confident we’ll continue to pave the way for a new era of luxury travel at Velaa.”

With its name derived from the generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch, Velaa Private Island captures the hearts of all who visit the tropical constellation of islands that form Noonu Atoll in the Maldives.

An intimate and contemporary haven, 45-minute seaplane journey from Male or six minutes from Maafaru International Airport for arrivals by private jet, Velaa Private Island features 47 luxurious villas.