Etihad Airways launches sale to Maldives

Etihad Airways is encouraging residents to enjoy quarantine free travel on arrival into Maldives with the launch of its latest sale.

Fly from Abu Dhabi to Maldives from AED 1,995 return, valid until March 31. Travellers can jet off any time until June 30.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitisation and safety programme, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and confidence.

All passengers travelling with Etihad receive complimentary Covid-19 insurance, which was recently extended until September 30.

To give guests peace of mind and to offer an extra level of reassurance to travel, Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100 per cent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com and the app to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.

Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE) or through a local or online travel agency.