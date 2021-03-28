Kandima Maldives partners with Sony, Replay Music India for music video

Kandima Maldives, the game-changing active lifestyle desti(nation) has just unveiled its first high decibel association for 2021 with Sony Music India and Replay Music India.

One of the most reputed record labels in the country, Sony Music released its latest romantic music video – “Kaise Juda Rahein” – featuring rising young actors Siddharth Gupta and Eugeniya Belousova, that captures the awe-inspiring Maldivian backdrop at Kandima Maldives.

As a part of this cross-brand collaboration, Kandima had opened their doors to warmly welcome the group, with actors – Siddharth and Eugeniya, music composers Prem and Hardeep, production house Meraki, and Director Dev with his shoot team members.

This dynamic crew spent a few exciting days at Kandima to shoot at varied picture-perfect locations on this three-km-long, private island paradise.

Sony Music’s latest music video at Kandima captures the stylishly designed villas, lush island greenery, beautiful arrival jetty, incredible outdoors including pristine white beaches, scenic sunsets, a yacht ride in crystal-clear ocean waters, hidden end of the island spot called Kakuni Point, Aroma Café with stunning lake views and more.

Lifestyle Reimagined is a big part of Kandima Maldives’ experience, and no shell was left unturned in delivering an out this world hospitality for these special guests to shoot across the resort with ease, while enjoying the immersive travel journey curated by the resort team.

The group from Sony Music and Replay Music was hosted with truly inspiring active lifestyle experiences tailored to the guests’ preferences including signature fine dining across the resort, underwater explorations, wellness therapies at the esKape spa and many more.

“We are excited to announce this first of its kind association for 2021 with Sony Music India and Replay Music India. Kandima Maldives is always open for innovative collaborations and welcomes guests to experience a ‘Lifestyle Reimagined’,” Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations at Kandima Maldives, said.

“Our K’Krew hosted the group with panache and assisted them in exploring the most breath-taking island paradise in the Maldives! We are thrilled at the launch of this music video and look forward to more such successful associations in the future with highly acclaimed groups from India like Sony Music.”

The music video is out now on YouTube.

A step ahead in perceiving the constantly changing travel expectations, Kandima is where boredom simply does not exist and the resort offers something for everyone. A unique K’spirit is infused in everything we do from guest experiences, newsletters, social media feeds and more.