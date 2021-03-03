LUX* North Male Atoll appoints new Executive Chef

LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas has welcomed Taylor Shearman as its new Executive Chef, overseeing the resort’s culinary experience.

A story often told; Taylor began her cooking career by becoming a kitchen apprentice in some of the best restaurants in Australia.

Her talent was clear from the beginning and she was afforded the opportunity to use her extra time in the kitchen to learn directly from the best chefs about the wonders of many different cuisines.

She then moved on to luxury hotels around Turks and Caicos before arriving to the Maldives.

‘’Chef Taylor brings proven expertise and an insightful connection to the Maldives that will honour the exceptional food status while bringing an original experience to LUX* North Male Atoll’s culinary journey,” General Manager John Rogers said.

Guiding and inspiring her team is Taylor’s principal motivation.

“Cooking is all about transmission. My greatest pleasure is being able to transmit the passion I have for food and for cooking to future generations of great chefs. There is no better place to do this than with a talented team like at LUX* North Male Atoll,” Taylor said.

From the Peruvian Japanese iconic restaurant INTI with a prepared-in-front-of-you sushi bar, you can travel the globe at GLOW, as LUX* North Male Atoll showcases the best of European classics, Italian and Spanish delicacies through to South East Asian specialties.

After nearly a decade of international moves, Taylor is thrilled to now call LUX* North Male Atoll Resort, “home.” When not cooking for the esteemed guests, Taylor loves to dive and explore the underwater world.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones.

It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

To learn more about the resort and to make bookings, please visit www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com or contact the reservations team at stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 6682600.