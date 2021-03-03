Visit Maldives collaborates with celebrity cellist Stjepan Hauser

Visit Maldives has invited Croatian celebrity cellist Stjephan Hauser to collaborate on a video shoot to showcase the natural beauty of the destination.

Stjepan Hauser was a member of 2CELLOS and has been trained in classical music. He is well known for his classical take on various popular songs.

Hosted by Fushifaru Maldives from February 23 to March 3, the celebrity will be posting stories on his social media which has a combined reach of over 10 million people, showcasing the safety and serenity offered in the resort and the destination.

“The main objective of this trip is to promote the Maldives as a safe haven for travellers and to emphasise on the unique geographical formation and the one-island-one-resort concept, and to remind about the beauty of the Maldives,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

“Furthermore, it would also aid in highlighting the safety measures offered by the destination.”

The celebrity will be sharing content on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Youtube and Instagram. Stories posted on his official Instagram account will reach to his 2.4 million followers.

The video to be shot in Fushifaru Maldives will be uploaded to his YouTube channel, which has over 1.6 million subscribers and a combined view of over 413 million.

The Balkan region is a potential source market for the Maldives with large outbound numbers. Collaborating with an established artist with such a wide following from this region would further strengthen the efforts to penetrate and create destination presence in this market.

Several activities targeting the Balkan Region are currently in the pipeline, including a roadshow in Central and Eastern Europe focused to increase the destination awareness and exposure in this market.

Romania is ranked among the top five in terms of tourist arrivals to the Maldives as per the latest statistics from February.

Visit Maldives aims to carry out more activities in the region as it shows potential in terms of tourist arrivals to Maldives.

Additionally, the region has shown growth over the years, and has the connectivity and accessibility along with the spending power to travel to Maldives.

Since the reopening of borders, Maldives welcomed a total of 555,494 travellers in 2020 and 173,483 travellers so far this year.