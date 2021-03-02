Visit Maldives hosts top travel agents from India

Visit Maldives has hosted top travel agents from the Indian market.

The purpose of this familiarisation trip, hosted from March 1-7, is to create destination awareness and achieve better arrival numbers by bringing travel agents from Indian market.

The trip also aims to promote the destination through their respective platforms and educate the travel agents about the destination which will help them to make curated packages for the Indian audience.

The team consists of partners from Aplus Travel, Carnation Travel, TravelBullz, Kesari Tours and Thomas Cook.

These leading travel and tour management companies have pan India presence and are specialised in execution of individual travel, group packages, MICE and leisure groups.

The team is hosted by Heritance Aarah, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, and Emerald Maldives.

The travel agents’ group will do a site inspection of all the three properties, and experience the signature cuisines, health and wellness offerings, and snorkelling among the many other experiences.

February is a remarkable month in terms of arrivals from the Indian market. The positive growth from the market made India the top source market to the Maldives, overtaking Russia.

To sustain this momentous growth, Visit Maldives continuously conducts several marketing activities such as joint marketing promotions with stakeholders, media familiarisation trips and other high impact digital promotional activities.

With direct flight connections from major cities of India, Visit Maldives aims to target a wider audience of India with the marketing activities.

Maldives reopened the borders on July 15 with stringent safety measures, and to ensure the safety for all tourists and the citizens, and the naturally distanced nature of the islands ensure safety for all tourists.

Maldives has commenced a Covid-19 vaccination programme across the country.

Maldives tourism is recovering well with impressive results in 2021. Daily arrivals figure surpassed 5,100 on February 21, which was a new record after reopening the borders.

While the markets are gradually opening, Visit Maldives is prompting the destination with global activities such as campaigns with TripAdvisor, Expedia and joint promotions with major airlines.