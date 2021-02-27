Lti Maafushivaru climbs up to Tripadvisor Maldives top 10 list

Luxury resort Lti Maafushivaru is celebrating its achievement of being ranked No. 2 out of 35 hotel resorts in South Ari Atoll and making it to the Maldives top 10 list on Tripadvisor.

Based on traveller rating on Tripadvisor as of February, the resort is currently rank six out of 412 resorts in the Maldives.

It reopened its door to guests in August and since then has been claiming its rightful place in the Maldives luxury market. This was very evident in the resort’s busy operation towards the end of the year with almost full occupancy during the festive season.

Renovated and refreshed but losing none of its tropical island charm, Maafushivaru joined Europe-based DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts’ lti brand and is the first long-haul lti hotel to launch in 16 years and will do so across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK.

Maafushivaru is exclusive to DER Touristik’s tour operator brands (DERTOUR, Meiers Weltreisen, ITS Reisen, JAHN Reisen, Kuoni UK and Switzerland as well as Manta Reisen in Switzerland).

Despite being back in the operation for only six months, the resort’s ranking on Tripadvisor has been very impressive.

Lti Maafushivaru secured second place in South Ari Atoll last December and has been holding it consistently since then.

While the overall ranking is not an easy one in a market as competitive as the Maldives, passion and commitment to provide the finest service and personal attention to all guests from the minute they arrive until they depart drives the whole team throughout.

“During the renovation of the new lti Maafushivaru and the planning stage that took place in a small office in Male, we always dreamed of becoming one of the top ranked resorts in the Maldives. Our lti Maafushivaru family has now made this dream possible through hard work and with the commitment to always and deliver beyond and above expectations,” Resort Manager Pierre Leif Edlund said.

“I would like to sincerely thank all my colleagues in the team for their dedication and hard work during these challenging and uncertain times.”

Lti Maafushivaru is thankful to its loyal guests for taking the time to provide valuable feedback through their reviews enabling them to keep improving in all areas of operation and inspiring the whole team to keep delivering unique and memorable island experiences.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus, includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.