Fire cupping, chakra aligning, ‘natural Botox’: wellness specialist Domingos Folgado comes to Vakkaru Maldives

From March 15 to April 13, Vakkaru Maldives is set to welcome wellness expert Domingos Folgado to the resort for a special residency.

A wellness consultant, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer who works with clients from his base in London, his residency at Vakkaru represents a rare opportunity for guests to enjoy the breadth of his knowledge surrounded by the restorative beauty of the Indian Ocean.

A graduate of the Instituto Medico Naturista de Lisboa in his native Portugal, Domingos’ diverse skill sets have been accrued over a 20-year career in the health and fitness industry.

During his time at Vakkaru, he will be on hand to assist guests with one-off appointments or to lead multi-day personalised, holistic programmes that combine his varied specialisms.

“It’s rare to encounter a wellness practitioner with a range of specialties as diverse and developed as those held by Domingos Folgado. With the principles of Vakkare so integral to the spirit of Vakkaru, we are delighted that he will be able to share his expertise and insights with guests as they enjoy a relaxing break on our peaceful private island,” Vakkaru Maldives General Manager Iain McCormack said.

Many of the distinctive treatments Domingos will provide in Vakkaru are inspired by his lifelong interest in traditional medicines and massage techniques.

A specialist in rebalancing the body, he will offer Chakra Hot Stone Aromatherapy treatments to balance emotions and calm the spirits.

His Facial Rejuvenation with Acupuncture and Gua Sha treatment is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and provides a natural alternative to Botox; Fire Cupping Therapy tackles blood flow blockages to induce a deep sense of relaxation.

Domingos is also proficient in naturopathy, therapeutic massage, sports techniques, pilates and KORE therapy, and will be able to meld different treatments and disciplines according to guests’ needs and wishes.

He will also be available to lead seminars on topics ranging from joint protection to detox methods and benefits.

During his stay, Domingos will primarily be based at Vakkaru’s overwater Merana Spa, and his residency represents the latest expression of the resort’s unique hospitality concept Vakkare.

Placing the concept of care at the core of all Vakkaru offers, Vakkare provides guests with endless opportunities for self-care, deep rest and meaningful relaxation.

In addition to availing of Domingos’ services, visitors to Vakkaru will be able to enjoy complimentary sunrise yoga sessions, alongside classes in breathwork and meditation, Ayurvedic treatments, and a variety of massages and facials.

“I’m delighted to visit Vakkaru Maldives. At this time, I know the resort’s sincere commitment to caring for the health and wellbeing of all who stay here is more appreciated than ever, and I look forward to providing bespoke treatments and programmes that will leave guests revitalised, restored and ready to face the year to come with energy and enthusiasm,” Domingos Folgado said.

Nestled in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30- minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World — as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.