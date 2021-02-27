Visit Maldives aims to boost arrivals from Turkey

Visit Maldives has taken part at the 14th Travel Turkey Izmir Digital Fair (TTI), the first virtual exhibition of the tourism industry in Turkey, with aim of boosting arrivals to Maldives from the market.

Tourism professionals from around the world attended the digital platform, hosted from February 25-27.

The two-day event allowed exhibitors to manage appointments on the platform with hosted buyers and visitors from all around the world, and establish new business connections by providing B2B video meetings.

This offered opportunities to connect and develop relationships with attendees with branded networking tables, panel discussions, dedicated conference sessions in a virtual setting.

Visit Maldives was exhibited in a dedicated stand through which tourism product information and latest destination information focusing on Maldives as a safe haven for travellers was shared with buyers and attendees.

Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, addressed a webinar, highlighting the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry in the Maldives, and the efforts being carried out to promote the destination as a safe destination to travel.

In addition, Visit Maldives showcased unique experiences in the Maldives for travellers, and highlighted how the unique geographical formation of the islands and the one-island-one resort concept had positioned the Maldives as one of the most secluded, serene and safe holiday destinations.

To enhance the destination presence and entice travellers to travel to the Maldives, a video showcasing the destination, products and advertisement was also displayed.

The Turkish market has a great potential, with direct flight connections between the two countries.

To maintain destination presence and strategically promote the destination in the Turkish market, Visit Maldives has planned several marketing activities, including joint promotions and participation in key travel trade fairs.

In addition, focused digital, social media and virtual activities are planned, aiming to maintain the destination presence and promote Maldives as the most preferred destination within the Market.

Despite the global pandemic, Maldives recorded a total of 3,164 arrivals from Turkey in 2020.

Maldives welcomed a total of 555,494 travellers in 2020 and 171,090 travellers so far this year.