Amilla Maldives’ ‘Cracking’ Ministry of Crab collaboration for Easter

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has announced a ‘cracking’ new collaboration with the Ministry of Crab.

The partnership with the acclaimed Sri Lankan restaurant brand will see a pop-up Ministry of Crab taking over Wok Restaurant at Amilla for the Easter holidays, from April 1-14.

With a flagship restaurant at Colombo’s Dutch Hospital upscale shopping precinct, the Ministry of Crab also has international outposts in Shanghai, Manilla, Mumbai, Bangkok and at Crossroads Maldives.

Championing the seafood of the Maldives’ next-door neighbour, the Ministry of Crab’s modus operandi is using fresh quality ingredients (with a daring no-freezer policy) to create delicious fine dining cuisine.

In particular, the Ministry of Crab has elevated indigenous wild-caught mud crab to unparalleled levels. Aficionados frequently refer to the Ministry of Crab’s mud crab dishes as ‘the best crab in the world’.

Guests can choose whether to have their crab prepared with chilli, pepper, garlic-chilli, butter or traditional Sri Lankan curry.

The crabs range in size from half a kilo to the legendary two kilogram ‘Crabzilla’. But the Ministry of Crab also excels at many other seafood dishes, including crab liver pate, garlic-chilli freshwater prawns and much more.

As one of South Asia’s most famous chefs, Chef-Restauranteur Dharshan Munidasa’s pop-up Ministry of Crab at Amilla Maldives will be one of the highlights of its thrilling Easter programme.

Amilla’s Easter festivities for guests of all ages will also include magical Neverland-themed entertainment and activities that celebrate the concepts of togetherness, resilience and sustainability.

As an advocate of fresh, local ingredients, Dharshan is an excellent fit for Amilla’s key sustainability philosophy.

Dharshan, who was born in Tokyo to a Japanese mother and Sri Lankan father, is the also the mastermind behind Sri Lanka’s famous Nihonbashi restaurant.

He discovered his talent for cooking while studying at John Hopkins University in the US, where he obtained a double degree in Computer Engineering and International Relations.

Dharshan opened Nihonbashi in Colombo to great acclaim in 1995 and Ministry of Crab in partnership with celebrated Sri Lankan cricketers, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara, in 2011.

The prolific restauranteur then opened The Tuna and The Crab Japanese seafood fusion restaurant in historic Galle in 2014 and followed up this success with Kaema Sutra contemporary Sri Lankan restaurant, which he opened with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, in 2017.

In addition, Dharshan launched a Café Nihonbashi in Sri Lanka’s ancient former capital, Kandy, in 2018, and Ministry of Crab, Carne Diem Grill and Nihonbashi Blue at Crossroads Maldives in 2020.

Amilla’s General Manager Jason Kruse and Executive Chef Andrew Smith say they are thrilled that Dharshan will shortly be bringing his signature dishes and sharing his freshness philosophy with Sri Lankan spice and personality with the Baa Atoll resort.

“Ministry of Crab is an iconic brand which will provide additional dining options for our Easter period guests,” Jason said.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.