Maldives ranked world’s most Instagrammed tourist location

The most Instagrammed tourist locations in the world have been revealed – with the Maldives taking the top spot on the photo sharing platform.

Travel experts from My Baggage found the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, a firm favourite with social media influencers, had been tagged almost nine million times with #Maldives.

Paris’s Eiffel Tower was found to be the second most Instagrammed tourist hotspot with 6.5 million hashtags while New York’s Times Square came in third with 4.4 million hashtags.

With more than 95 million photos uploaded on Instagram daily, the new research looked at the overall number of hashtags for tourist attractions.

The Maldives currently boasts 8.8 million hashtags and images uploaded to the photo-sharing website – more than any other tourist destination or attraction around the globe.

France’s Eiffel Tower scooped second place, with 6.5 million photos shared on Instagram with the attraction’s hashtag, followed by Times Square in New York with 4.4million images.

With limited options available for holidaying amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maldives has become the destination of choice for many, including influencers.

While many holidaymakers decided to go on a staycation within the country, the Instagram profiles of many celebrities were filled with photos from their vacation in the Maldives, putting the island nation in the spotlight.

“The Covid pandemic has brought about a new appreciation for travel,” Paul Stewart, Managing Director of My Baggage, said.

“With various worldwide lockdowns bringing a halt to many holidays for Brits, a strong feeling of wanderlust is creeping in, with many of us eager to pack our bags and head to the next bucket-list destination.”

Closer to the UK, in a list of 20 must-visit tourist attractions, London offers some Instagrammable tourist hotspots. With Big Ben in sixth place with 3 million hashtags, followed by Tower Bridge in ninth place with 2.4 million and then Hyde Park in tenth place with 2.2 million hashtags.

And the USA boasts the highest number of attractions from one country with Times Square, The Grand Canyon, Brooklyn Bridge, The Empire State Building, and The Statue of Liberty all featuring in the list.

“Naturally, with Instagram becoming the new photo album for travellers, many draw travel inspiration from this social platform, such as the Eiffel Tower in France. While many of us wish we could visit France, we find ourselves in lockdown inside our homes. While inside, we are using our phones more, and social media and digital usage has increased in the past year. 2020 has truly been a digital year as accessibility has improved and our desired holiday destination is just a click away,” Steward added.

“This got the team at My Baggage thinking, what are the most Insta-worthy destinations in the world right now? So, we researched the total hashtags of the top 20 tourist hotspots in the world.”

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.