Celebrate Easter moments at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

This Easter, families looking to celebrate the festivities in a relaxed tropical setting will find much on offer at Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives.

Easter bunny will make a grand entrance for our young guests whilst Easter Sunday promises the abundance of exciting activities and relaxing moments that will create moments that last for a lifetime.

“Easter is traditionally a time for families to spend time together, and what better way to treat your family to an Easter to remember than escaping to a luxury beachfront tropical resort. Spend time together as a family and enjoy the resort’s spacious family villas, suites, residences and participate together in our open-air activities and fun-filled excursions,” General Manager Stanislaw Pajdzinski said.

“The resort’s dedicated kids club – The Little Bird Club is filled with amusing and creative programs and all set to welcome our little guests for extra fun this Easter. Meanwhile parents can enjoy the spirit of Easter with a choice of memorable dining options, including Easter Gourmet Sunday Breakfast and Dinner and Management Cocktail Party.”

Easter dining options

Saturday, April 3

Lobster BBQ Dinner at Latitude 5.5 Poolside Grill Restaurant / 7-10pm / $250++ per adult with one welcome cocktail

Head to this pool side grill restaurant for a family barbecue. Indulge in a delectable selection of fresh seafood on the grill, while you enjoy spectacular sunset views completed by a live performance from our resident DJ.

Easter Sunday, April 4

Easter Gourmet Sunday Breakfast at ONU Marché / 7-10am

A celebration filled with a series of festive delights. Enjoy the finest Easter flavours with live cooking stations and best Indian Ocean views. The fun continues with fun games for the entire family.

Easter Chocolate Hour at Coffee and Wine Lounge / 4-15pm

It is all about chocolate! Enjoy sweet treats of various sizes and flavours. Switzerland being famous for its chocolate, Mövenpick dedicates one hour in the afternoon to an exquisite tasting experience with Mövenpick chocolate variations and homemade creations such as éclairs, brownies, truffles, chocolate fountains and much more!

Management Cocktail Party on the beach with the Maldivian drums (boduberu) / 6-6.45pm

Join the management team on the beach and unwind with a cocktail or two and watch the stunning Maldivian sunset from our private island, Kuredhivaru, alongside the chill-out tunes of our resident band.

Eggciting Gala Buffet Dinner at ONU Marché with live entertainment by a magician and Easter bunny arrival.

Create your memorable Easter night experience with a dinner under the stars at the water’s edge. Savour festive dishes from around the world like glazed pork, roasted lamb, Easter pie, tender asparagus, sweet glazed carrots, a decadent potato gratin, roasted ham to name a few. Children will enjoy magician performances and the arrival of Easter Bunny.

Five-course Easter Dinner at Bodumas / 7-10am / $200++ per adult with one welcome cocktail.

The allure of beachside dining and the caress of a cool Indian Ocean breeze meet up at this romantic fine dining overwater restaurant, which is ideal for a romantic and intimate dinner with excellent service and wine selections.

Easter spa pampering

‘Mummy and Me’ Chocolate Massage (60 mins) $209++

Enjoy a relaxing time side by side with your children. Make your Easter spa experience decadently sweet by moisturising your skin with cocoa extract and butter, leaving your body fragrant and rejuvenated. This spa experience is designed for both adults and children to connect and spend time together.

Couples Massage of Choice (60 mins) $229++

Easter Couple Indulgence (full body massage and a mini facial of choice (90 mins)) $359++

Aquatic activities

Families enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all Discover Scuba Diving courses between April 1-7.

Kids activities

A fun-filled schedule starting from March 30 until April 5 is available for kids of all ages — bunny yoga, little bunny zumba, movie nights, colour run on the beach to name a few.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website, or contact the reservations team by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 6563000.