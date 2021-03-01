Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa introduces new family package, kids activities

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, a barefoot luxury resort on an exclusive island, has introduced all new family package with weekly complimentary activities for kids.

The untouched natural beauty of the remote Huvadhoo Atoll is a natures’ playground for kids, where engagement with the tropical environment and an all-natural 360 degree pristine house reef will have their imaginations run wild.

There are many things to do in Maldives as a family and kids are sure to enjoy the programme of activities scheduled seven days a week in the afternoons.

Kids can indulge in activities that are interactive, educational and fun such as Coconut Tree Climbing, Kids Reef Talk, Junior Chefs, family-friendly snorkelling adventures and many more.

With the introduction of all new family package and the weekly complimentary activities for kids, there has never been a better time to visit the Maldives for a family holiday.

Make your family getaway truly special with a holiday at Park Hyatt Maldives.

Starting at $1,875 ++ per night, book your holiday and enjoy all that the hotel has to offer plus even more special benefits including complimentary daily breakfast for two adults, daily complimentary breakfast for two children up to 12 years old or a 50 per cent discount on breakfast for children 12 to 16 years of age, one complimentary extra bed per booking and a 50 per cent discount on a second room for the children.

Immersed in an unforgettable private island atmosphere with authentic Maldivian hospitality, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is the perfect place for a romantic and memorable honeymoon or a quality family holiday.

The private and natural island is surrounded by the breathtaking 50 shades of blue. Hadahaa is a secluded resort, away from the atolls of the northern Maldives and bordered by powder white sandy beach.

Guests can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences and things to do in Maldives with a 360 ° living house reef that allows snorkelling and scuba diving within the proximity of their villa, island hopping, watersports as well as adventure tours across the Equator.

The resort includes 51 villas that are designed in an authentic Maldivian style and are carefully designed for guests’ privacy and comfort.

Four stylish restaurants and bars with a pleasant atmosphere offer international and local cuisine, while the spa and fitness centre offer the best Maldivian treatments and wellness programmes for hotel guests.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will also be soon introducing its luxurious Presidential Villa, featuring well-appointed three bedrooms and a private freshwater plunge pool with a cabana that overlooks the vast Indian Ocean. Suitable for a family or a small group up to six adults, the Presidential Villa will be an attractive choice for luxury villas in Maldives.

Booking for the all new Family Package is available now until December 31 and family getaway stay dates are from now until December 31. To make a booking or enquire further, visit the hotel’s website.