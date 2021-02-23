Lily Beach Resort extends free PCR test offer

Lily Beach Resort & Spa, the “Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Maldives” (as per TripAdvisor, 2020), has extended its popular programme for free departing PCR tests.

Until March 31, the resort will offer free testing for two adults and one child per booking when departing from the resort to head back to their country.

This initiative was created to help guests arrive confidently to the resort, have a worry-free stay, and depart effortlessly without any issues.

It has alleviated some of the stress that accompany travel during the pandemic and helped make vacationing a viable option for couples and families alike.

Free departing PCR tests were instituted on account of the resort’s Safe Lily Programme, which has enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

The measures are in-line with guidance from the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA), and were enacted at Lily Beach Resort & Spa for the safety and well-being of guests and team members alike.

The pioneer of all-inclusive tourism in Maldives – local owner-operator, Lily Hotels – showed its boldness and innovation when it became one of the first companies to provide free PCR testing services after the country’s brief Covid-19 related lockdown early last year.

Lily Hotels took the initiative to institute the policy when it was most needed by guests but was not the hospitality norm. The decision quickly became a policy adopted by many across the sector and continues to be a successful selling point for tourists.

Notably, Lily Beach Resort was one of the few hospitality venues that did not close during the worst period of the pandemic.

As a result of the adaptability, forward-thinking, and perseverance of its exemplary team members, the resort was able to keep running without major setbacks like going under lockdown. This fact, paired with new policies in place such as free PCR testing, established Lily Beach as a safe destination and gave guests the confidence to continue booking enjoyable tropical vacations – even during one of the most daunting travel periods.

Although this great savings programme is coming to an end, Lily Beach promises to keep updating its policies to ensure that guests arrive, stay, and depart confidently.

Any guest who books before April 1 will still be able to enjoy the free PCR tests.

So, what are you waiting for? Time is running out – book now (or before April 1) to make the best use of this once-in-a-lifetime savings programme!

For more information about the resort’s new departing PCR test policy please contact them at: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com.