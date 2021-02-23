St. Regis Maldives defends Forbes Five-Star honour

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has announced its annual Star Awards, presenting The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with its Five-Star award for the second year in a row.

The St. Regis Maldives resides on the private island of Vommuli in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls.

Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the inimitable property designed by WOW Architects presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive accommodations and facilities to bespoke programming – complemented by intuitive personalised service, signature to the St Regis.

“We are honoured that The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has again earned the Forbes Five-Star award,” Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, said.

“Retaining this esteemed rating, following a year of incredible challenge for the hospitality and travel industry, demonstrates our uncompromising commitment to deliver against the utmost standards of luxury service. This is a direct recognition of our dedicated associates, who work tirelessly to ensure our guests experience an unforgettable stay, one that is unparalleled anywhere in the world.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on genuine Five-Star service, and The St. Regis Maldives is proud to be named on its illustrious annual Star Rating list for the second consecutive year.

This recognition comes on the heels of the property achieving health security verification, one of the first in the Maldives, for its exacting health safety protocols including on-site PCR tests, from Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide.

“These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said.

“During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff. We hope that these excellent properties will inspire travellers for when they are ready to venture out on their next trip.”

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication.

Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.