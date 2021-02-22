Sun Island’s gleaming awards

Sun Island is a happy place, always gleaming with radiant smiles!

Shimmering with optimism to make 2021 a superb year, Sun Island’s staff are smiling a lot more these days — because their Sun has just become brighter with several new accolades.

Sun Island is a winner of Agoda’s prestigious 2020 Gold Circle Award (GCA), denoting exceptional service. Agoda.com offers this prestigious award to hotels and resorts that have proven their place among the best, providing excellent value, service, and flexibility to guests.

And with a brilliant score of 9.1 out of 10, Sun Island has won Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award for 2021; an award that exemplifies exceptional guest experiences.

Sun Island has also received Hotel.com’s ‘Loved by Guests Award 2021’ for high guest rating scores, and the prized Holiday Check Award granted based on customers’ ranking of the world’s most popular hotels.

Sun’s General Manager, Abdulla Fathhey – who also recently received the title of the 2020 Best General Manager of the Maldives by the World Luxury Awards in recognition of his commitment to excellence and outstanding achievement in luxury hospitality – is thrilled with the success of his resort.

“These awards, collectively, are an honour bestowed to us by our wonderful guests. I am forever grateful to all our guests for their loyalty to Sun Island and their appreciation of our staff for providing exceptional service at all times,” he says.

“For the past year and to date, especially throughout these trying times, our staff has been extraordinary in stepping up to ensure guest safety and comfort. I am fortunate to be a part of a winning team and will strive to merit these recognitions with the continued support and encouragement from our beloved guests.”

Director of Rooms Abdulla Faiz reflected on what these awards mean to staff.

“These awards mean a lot for all of us at Sun who are working day and night to meet the expectations of our guests. These awards that are based on guest reviews are testimonies of guests’ genuine appreciation of our services. Such recognition of our service by guests bring joy to our hearts and meaning to our service,” he says.

A flowering jewel amongst Maldives family hotels, Sun Island offers over 460 guest rooms, including Standard Beach Bungalows, Superior Beach Bungalows, Beach Pool Villas, Sunset Villas, Water Bungalows and Presidential Suites, making it the largest resort in the Maldives.

Sun Island has introduced brand new Beach Pool Villas, offering enhanced living and relaxation facilities to guests.

The luxurious resort features nine dining options. Local and international buffet spreads are available at Maaniyaa Restaurant. Barbecued seafood is served at Guraamuli Grill Terrace and Italian cuisine is available at Ristorante Il Pontile. Alternatively, Thai dishes can be found at Sun Star, and refreshing beverages at Mekunu Bar.

Sun Island houses an Araamu Spa retreat, which offers a wide range of relaxation options and invigorating treatments, including aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian Ayurvedic therapy, and body scrubs and facials.

The resort also offers a variety of recreational facilities, including a PADI-certified dive centre, table tennis, football, tennis and basketball as well as water sports facilities.