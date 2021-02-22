Indian TV stars Aamna Sharif, Sara Khan holiday at Kandima Maldives

Take a look at how these popular television celebrities have been living it up this February at Kandima Maldives, their favourite active lifestyle destination!

Aamna Sharif and Sara Khan can be seen soaking up the sun at this seriously stylish tropical island resort on their ultimate Maldivian vacations.

Both actresses enjoyed some of the coolest, inspiring lifestyle experiences of their choice at Kandima Maldives.

Aamna Sharif – Living it up the K’Way

Aamna Sharif is a renowned actress, recognised for her roles in popular television serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She can be seen spending some much-needed quality time with her girlfriends at Kandima Maldives.

Aamna’s choice of lifestyle experiences at the resort have been — scenic walks and relaxing on the pristine beaches, fitness sessions like aerial yoga, picture-perfect photoshoots in and around the island, savouring the tantalising world cuisine and lots more.

See photos of Aamna’s vacation at Kandima Maldives on her Insta handle @aamnasharifofficial.

Sara Khan – Kandimatised

Sara Khan is a popular actress and model, well-known for her roles in television serials like Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai.

She can be seen celebrating her first vacation in the Maldives with her sister at Kandima Maldives.

Sara’s choice of lifestyle experiences at the resort included soaking up the sun and long beach walks, water activities like jet skiing and snorkelling, wellness and signature massages at esKape spa, enjoying experiential dining and more.

Check out photos of Sara’s vacation at Kandima Maldives on her Insta handle, @ssarakhan.

Must-do K’Experiences

Kandima Maldives is much more that a holiday, this three-kilometre-long resort reimagines peoples’ lifestyles with a sprinkle of K’Magic! #MyKindOfPlace

The resort has one of the largest selections of on-site experiential dining destinations in the Maldives.

A selection of ten unique restaurants, bars and cafes offer mouth-watering flavours from all around the world.

Some of these include, healthy lactose-free Mediterranean cuisine at Azure, authentic Asian cuisine with a modern twist at Sea Dragon, tantalising grills by the beach at Smoked, sizzling barbecues at Flavour and refreshing drinks at Aroma Cafe and more.

Not to forget, the Breeze Pool Bar that overlooks the longest outdoor pool in the Maldives where mixologists serve up the best cocktails.

There’s plenty more to do at Kandima Maldives, and no room for boredom!

With a variety of stylishly-designed 264 studios and villas, one can choose to relax in the swirl pool of the Aqua Villa, or enjoy sunsets while sipping on cocktails at the Beach Pool Villa.

The award-winning esKape spa offers rejuvenating massages, and the koolest new hidden end of the island spot called Kakuni Point is great for photography sessions and enjoying amazing sunsets.

Nature lovers can discover the ocean blues with the Aquaholics team that take you on a turtle quest, snorkelling in the open sea teeming with colourful marine life or sunset cruises with Dolphins. Or one can simply enjoy the thrill of adventure sports like jet skiing, parasailing and more.

Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, Kandima Maldives is an oh-so-stylish resort that has something for everybody!