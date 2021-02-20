Easter Eggstravaganza of family fun awaits at Seaside Finolhu

With a whole host of fun-filled activities lined up this April, why not treat your loved ones to an Easter Eggstravaganza of family fun at Seaside Finolhu.

Factor in the great food, spacious beach villas and stunning views of a tropical Maldivian paradise, and it all adds up to the perfect Easter getaway.

As the excitement builds, the Easter Bunny will be paying a visit to get the festivities underway.

Guided by the playful Easter Bunny and his team of helpers, kids of all ages are invited to join in the Great Finolhu Easter Egg Hunt with lots of special surprises just waiting to be found as they explore the island playground.

Aside from all the special Easter events planned, the Oceaneers Kids Club will be the epicentre of fun and games for our younger guests throughout the Easter period.

Supervised at all times by professionally trained staff, Finolhu’s Oceaneers are encouraged to explore the enchanting world that awaits them and express their creativity in a selection of interactive Easter-themed games and craft-based pursuits.

There are lots of fun activities for all the family to join in together, too.

A family trip on the Penguin semi-submersible boat is a great way to explore the vibrant reefs and all the exotic marine life that call them home without even getting your feet wet.

For those who prefer to get more up close and personal — and definitely wet — there are supervised snorkelling trips to the best spots on the local reefs.

While younger guests will surely enjoy hunting for their Easter Eggs, there is so much more to Easter Dining Menus. From a fun seafood lunch in the Crab Shack or some tasty treats from Milk Lab to a feast of flavours in Beach Kitchen, there are countless opportunities to indulge your tastebuds in a range of delightful dining experiences.

Whether you choose to stay in one of the resort’s spacious two-bedroom beach or water pool villas, or treat your family to the extravagance of the flagship two-bedroom Rockstar villa, an Easter Eggstravaganza of family fun awaits at Seaside Finolhu.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas — more than half with private pool — and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, plenty of activities and famous for its entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort.

“Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

For bookings and more information about Seaside Finolhu, visit www.finolhu.com.