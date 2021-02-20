Hard Rock unveils Getaway Together promotion

A wide range of Hard Rock International properties – 22 in all – are participating in the company’s global Getaway Together promotion.

The promotion offers savings of up to 50 per cent on room rates and early and late check-in based on availability for stays booked through April 30 for travel by December 15.

Additionally, select hotels will include free stays for children and complimentary welcome beverages.

Participating properties include Hard Rock Hotels in Orlando, Daytona Beach and San Diego; Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Tenerife and Ibiza, Spain; London; Davos, Switzerland; Amsterdam; Dublin, Ireland; and Desaru and Pattaya, Malaysia; Maldives; and Shenzhen and Dalian, China.

Hard Rock Hotels has instituted SAFE + SOUND protocols, whereby every property must pass 272 inspection points reviewed by NSF International, which creates public health standards and certification programmes.

The programme also operates in accordance with directives from the World Health Organisation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

The Hard Rock Hotel is part of Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.