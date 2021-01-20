Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa appoints Nikolaus A Priesnitz as General Manager

Park Hyatt has appointed renowned hospitality professional Nikolaus A Priesnitz as the General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, one of the best luxury hotels in Maldives.

A German national with extensive experience across the globe, Priesnitz joined Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on January 4 and will oversee the reopening of the resort, which is scheduled for February 1.

Priesnitz brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, in a career holding positions in prestigious hotels and resorts in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the USA, Guam, Thailand and Indonesia.

Priesnitz started his hospitality journey as a culinary apprentice in 1989, and worked his way up through food and beverage roles over the next two decades.

He then ventured into human resources, operations, revenue and compliance roles before his inaugural General Manager role at Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in 2009. He moved to the same position to Hilton Qingdao Golden Beach in 2012.

In 2014, Priesnitz became the Cluster General Manager of Anantara in Bangkok, then Area General Manager for Central and Northern Thailand in 2017.

Since 2019, Priesnitz had been General Manager and Director of Asset Management at Ayana Hotels & Resorts in Indonesia.

Priesnitz holds a degree in Hospitality Management from Hotelfachschule Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an MBA in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and a raft of additional qualifications from Cornell, Hilton and Harvard universities.

Acknowledged for being honest, reliable and imaginative, Priesnitz is a family man and enjoys golfing with his wife and friends and spending time with his three sons, exploring the underwater world, discovering new cultures, dining on home-cooked meals and experiencing new cuisines.

Now in the Maldives, Priesnitz has taken the lead at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa with its team of local talent and hotel Ambassadors.

“My main goal is to influence every member of the team positively and to support their personal and professional development,” he said.

“I plan to create a culture that operates sustainably and with the least possible impact on the environment, and to build relationships with local communities in the spirit of Park Hyatt.”

Priesnitz along with his team are looking forward to the reopening of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa.

“All of the staff and myself look forward to introducing our guests to the wonderful culture of the Maldives. Here, we strive to limit our footprint on this wonderful world, and endeavour to share that sentiment to our guests,” he said.

“In Maldives, we live by the values of Park Hyatt where a true sense of ‘Family’ is in our DNA, rooted in family legacy, sharing knowledge, culture and care. We are waiting to welcome our guests into the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa family.”

Located just 55 kilometres (34 miles) north of the equator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is an ideal place for private and quiet relaxation.

Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 51 luxuriously villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind.

From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options.

Our Maldives spa, The Vidhun Spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu (Heating), Fini (Cooling) and Hiki (Hydrating).

Situated at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the north, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkelling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa.

Blue Journeys, the resort’s PADI five-star certified dive and activity centre provides a variety of water recreations.