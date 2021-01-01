Maldives welcomes first tourist of 2021

Visit Maldives on Friday warmly welcomed the first visitor of 2021.

Jochen Paul Karch, a German national, arrived at Velana International Airport Friday morning aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 674.

Officials from the tourism ministry, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Maldives Immigration and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) greeted Karch.

Friday also marked the activation of Maldives Border Miles destination loyalty programme. Tourists can register for the programme and start earning points by travelling to the Maldives from now.

Once a tourist is registered as a member, they will earn points based on the duration of stay, visits to celebrate special occasions, visits on local occasions of Maldives, frequency of visits, and other aspects.

The lucky first visitor was granted the first Maldives Border Miles loyalty card (Aida, Bronze tier) by Mohamed Ahmed Hussain, the Controller General of Maldives. This entitles Karch to countless benefits and rewards with each border crossing.

He was also gifted a holiday voucher of a seven-night stay at Sun Island Resort & Spa. Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, presented the voucher.

The tourism ministry and MACL also gave gifts.

Last year was extremely challenging for the tourism industry, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the countless trials faced, the team at Visit Maldives worked tirelessly to warrant that Maldives remains one of the safest and most preferred tourist destinations in the world.

Working together with the government, stakeholders and the tourism industry paved the way for overcoming these obstacles more efficiently, especially after the reopening of borders in July.

In 2020, Maldives welcomed over 550,000 tourists, and won the prestigious title of the World’s Leading Destination at the annual World Travel Awards.

With the new year, Maldives opens a fresh chapter with new goals, visions, and accomplishments in mind. Visit Maldives will continue marketing the destination with increased vigour in the new year.

Several marketing activities have been planned which aims to increase tourist arrival numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

In addition, Visit Maldives plans to reorient the perception of Maldives solely as a luxury and honeymoon destination and utilise international recognition and accolades received during the previous year.

Emphasis will also be given on developing and promoting local tourism, culture and heritage of the Maldives.

“We are extremely pleased to greet the first visitor of 2021. After a hectic year, we are thrilled to have entered this stage where we are welcoming the first of many visitors. We want to ensure everyone that we will work hard to promote and market the destination and reach our targets for the year,” Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said.

“Thank you everyone and we wish you a very Happy New Year!”