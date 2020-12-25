Qatar Airways offers full year of flexibility in 2021

Qatar Airways has announced that it will offer passengers unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued before April 30, 2021 for travel completed by December 31, 2021.

The airline’s latest enhancement to its industry-leading flexible booking policy has been designed to continue providing customers with peace of mind that they can change their plans with ease.

The airline is also making the option to exchange tickets for a travel voucher with 10 per cent additional value a permanent feature for all customers booking travel via qatarairways.com.

The process for redeeming a travel voucher is quick and easy – passengers apply online and receive the voucher within 48 hours.

“Throughout 2020, we have provided customers the ability to modify travel without penalties as a result of the disruption to global travel caused by Covid-19,” Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“As we look forward to the possibilities of travelling again next year, Qatar Airways will continue to be by our passengers’ side, offering continued flexibility throughout 2021 as the airline they can rely on.”

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 100 destinations increasing to 126 by March 2021.

With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination if they need to.

Qatar Airways also remains committed to honouring passenger refunds, paying out over $1.65 billion since March.

When travelling with Qatar Airways in 2021, passengers can expect the highest levels of safety throughout their journey.

The airline’s onboard safety measures include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator.

Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to resume scheduled flight operations to the Maldives after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15.

The airline now offers three daily flights on the Doha-Male route, with the third frequency operating until January 10, 2021 on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.