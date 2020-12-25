Kandima Maldives’ festive holiday line-up: One yule not want to miss

Game-changing lifestyle destination Kandima Maldives has an unrivalled programme of festive fun in store for its guests, making 2020 memorable for all the right reasons.

We’re talking lively and playful entertainment, mouth-watering dining on the menu, relaxing spa treatments, and of course, plenty of bubbles and fireworks. Sleigh, what?!

Kandima Maldives dials up the oh-so-kool holiday experience with unique and premium services that will make the holidays even more special. There’s Santa appearances, pool parties, festive brunches served with all the trimmings, a fireworks display to welcome in 2021, and more.

The festivities began on December 22 with a tree lighting ceremony at the resort’s Breeze Beach, followed by carol singing.

On December 23, guests enjoyed the Glow Kingdom Festival at the Forbidden Bar.

On December 24, guests really got into the festive spirit with a roast turkey Christmas Eve dinner complete with all the bells and whistles, desserts and holiday carollers around the tree.

On December 25, Santa will spread his holiday cheer with guests, young and old. He will hand out festive snacks to the little ones and dish out a few words of holiday wisdom.

But wait, there’s myrrh! Travel lovers can dance the night away with live Latin music at the Breeze Bar on December 26 and return on December 27 to enjoy Glow Night snorkelling to the sounds of a live band.

Kandima Maldives has a fun-packed programme for its little guests too, including:

Kids’ Movie Night at Glow Art Gallery on December 28

Mocktail creation classes at Forbidden Bar on December 29

R&B music night at Breeze Bar on December 30

The island resort will mark the last day of 2020 with a spectacular culinary celebration at the Glow Kingdom New Year’s Eve party.

On December 31, festivities begin with an oh-so-tasty dinner at Flavours followed by live entertainment and fireworks at Breeze Pool Bar.

The festivities will continue the following week with a lavish Orthodox Christmas Buffet at Flavours on January 6, 2021.

As the year draws to a close, Kandima Maldives will allow families, friends, couples and solo travellers the opportunity to live an unforgettable Maldivian experience that stylishly meets all travel desires.

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.

Check out a complete overview of the Kandima Maldives fun-packed festive schedule here. For more information and bookings, please visit kandima.com, contact the resort by phone at +960 6760077, or email mykindofplace@kandima.com.