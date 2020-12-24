OZEN Maadhoo builds floating Christmas tree with recycled champagne bottles

At OZEN Life Maadhoo, the champagne never stops flowing! And, this year there’s a stunning floating Christmas tree built entirely from recycled champagne bottles to light up the lagoon.

The 30ft high Christmas tree is built using over 2,400 recycled champagne bottles. It took 18 days of passionate building to create this engineering feat – the tallest floating tree of the year in the Maldives!

On December 22, at 6pm, a grand tree lighting ceremony kicked off the December festivities in style.

Amid the exotic turquoise hues of South Male Atoll lies the tranquil island of Maadhoo, home to the luxury all-inclusive resort of the popular Indian Ocean hospitality brand Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

Part of Atmosphere Hotels’ uber-lux The OZEN Collection, OZEN Life Maadhoo offers the discerning traveller a uniquely exclusive holiday plan, the Atmosphere Indulgence where guests will experience the ultimate hassle-free beach holiday in the Maldives.

The contemporary design style of the resort’s 90 standalone luxury villas and overall ambience of OZEN complements the naturally blessed surroundings of Maadhoo island.