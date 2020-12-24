One&Only place to be this festive season: Unparalleled experiences at Reethi Rah

With secluded havens, wild close-up encounters where few have gone before and glamorous celebrations, One&Only Resorts has introduced a collection of memorable experiences to share with loved ones for this year’s festivities.

One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives is world-renowned for its vibrant Christmas and New Year atmosphere, an expansive private island haven with secluded stand-alone villas, there is the space and privacy for guests to celebrate as they choose.

This festive season, the resort is introducing Sunset Sessions where a DJ plays mellow tunes on a remote sandbank and the resident yogi will introduce relaxing beachside yoga.

Cocktail masterclasses, wine tasting wonders and smooth sounds of jazz are a few of the festive experiences on offer, while culinary delights across the Christmas period include a champagne brunch and a glamorous garden cocktail party.

Families can enjoy badminton tournaments, a beach club bonanza including volleyball and water polo, and a variety of fitness challenges.

From sunrise yoga to outdoor boot camps, a true feeling of wellness is to be found at One&Only Reethi Rah.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.

Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah, call +960 664 8800 or +960 664 8822, or email reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.