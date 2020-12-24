Reethi Faru Resort celebrates third anniversary

Reethi Faru Resort celebrated its third anniversary on December 22.

It was a significant milestone for the resort as it also marked the beginning of Christmas and New Year festivities across the island.

It has been quite an emotional journey and Reethi Faru is proud of all that it has achieved, especially in the segment of sustainability and marine conservation.

“Engaging in sustainable practices is not a choice for us — it’s a commitment. Hence, being recognised for our work in this aspect and winning the Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Resort 2020 award is quite reassuring,” the resort said, in a statement.

“We were also nominated for the World’s Leading Green Resort 2020 and Maldives’ Leading Green Resort category. Additionally, we became the proud winners in two categories – Luxury Eco Resort (Regional) and Luxury Spa Resort (Continent) – at the recently concluded World Luxury Awards.”

In keeping with its conservation promise, Reethi Faru has started two new projects to continue conservation and preservation of the natural environment – ‘Adopt a Coral’ and ‘Adopt a Tree’.

The focus of both the projects is to preserve, conserve and restore the natural balance – both marine and terrestrial.

Sustainability is at the heart of all that the team executes at Reethi Faru and the creation of the artificial reefs is a strong step in that direction.

Essential to the health of the ocean, these reefs can now have guest participation as well, under the project name – ‘The Reef Builder Dive’. As an attempt to revive and stabilise biological depleted zones, these reefs would act as a valuable reproduction reservoir that can recreate a whole ecosystem.

This year’s anniversary also comes at a time when Reethi Faru had to make some bold choices and believe in them. The resort is fortunate to be located at a safe haven with the Reethi Faru family ensuring that they cater a world-class experience to guests in sync with the safety protocol advised by the authorities.

Blessed with a great turn-out and constant support from patrons and partners from across the world, Reethi Faru continuously strives to meet and exceed the expectations of guests, and this anniversary is dedicated to the Reethi Faru family.

The latest villa category — the Deluxe Beach Pool Villa and the newest F&B offering Veggie and Vegan — have garnered much love from guests.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.