Freediving champion Beth Neale to host workshops at LUX* South Ari Atoll, promote Maldives

As the circus-themed festive season is in full swing at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, the resort has invited four times South African free diving champion Beth Neale to conduct workshops for kids and adults.

The objective of the workshops, apart from having fun, is to boost the water confidence of the many children visiting the island during the holiday season, as well as for adults to explore their abilities even further during two half-day sessions.

In addition to the workshops, Beth Neale has partnered up with the resort and Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) to promote the Maldives as an eco-friendly destination, a world class freediving destination and a top destination to dive with sharks.

Formally known as ‘One Breath Beth’, Beth’s latest and fourth record was set in the Constant Weight No Fins discipline, which means she dives with no equipment except for a nose clip, and use breast-strokes down and back up.

It was the deepest female dive in the continent of Africa, as well as the deepest official free dive in Bermuda.

Her primary motivation for this historical dive was to raise funds and awareness for her conservation work in Bermuda for the last five years.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.