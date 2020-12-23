Trip of lifetime: Win five-night holiday at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Maldives

Condé Nast and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Maldives are taking you on a trip of a lifetime! Win a five-nights holiday in a private Beach Villa in the middle of the Indian Ocean!

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Condé Nast are giving away five-nights free stay with complimentary return international flights and airport transfers for two.

Spend the day lounging in your very own private Ocean View Pool Villa, treat yourself to a relaxing massage at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, or head out to explore the diverse underwater life on the island’s house reef.

You’ll get both breakfast and dinner included in your stay.

The winner and his/her guest will also get the chance to experience an endless Maldivian sunset with sparkling wine and canapé onboard the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Kahan’bu catamaran.

Non-motorised water sports are also included in the prize. Pick a two-seater kayak or a stand-up paddle board to explore the vast island lagoon at your own pace.

Haven’t entered yet!? Follow the link below for your chance to win an ultimate vacay!

The competition closes on January 14, 2021.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru opened its door in 1995 and is the first international chain resort in the Maldives. With just 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. The resort has a restaurant, bar, PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and a Banyan Tree Spa.

Vabbinfaru is also home to the Banyan Tree Maldives Marine Lab, the first of its kind to be funded and built on a private resort, where guests can learn about marine conservation and partake in the many sustainability activities on offer including coral planting, reef cleaning and daily stingray feeding sessions.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is located in North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport.