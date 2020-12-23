Amilla Maldives welcomes back award-winning martial guru Aniket Bhosale

Aniket Bhosale, the winner of a multitude of awards in Hapkido tournaments, has rejoined Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences as a visiting practitioner.

From now until April, Aniket is available to assist guests on their health and wellness journeys at Amilla’s award-winning Javvu Spa.

Aniket hails from Maharashtra, India, and has an immensely spiritual character. With black belts in Taekwondo, Hapkido, and Kung Fu, Aniket is graced with the titles of Kung Fu Master, Yogacharya, Sifu, and National Coach.

He is available to teach guests at Amilla Maldives a variety of yoga practices including Ashtanga, Hatha, Sukshma, and the wonderful sleep-inducing Yoga Nidra. Having studied under a variety of Indian Yoga Masters, Aniket brings a calm yet motivational style to each and every session.

To add to his specialties, Aniket is also a qualified Personal Trainer and will be available not only for private sessions but also will be in and out of the gym to assist guests if required. Rounding out Aniket’s impressive resume is his meditation specialties, stress management, and Pranayama healing.

“We are extremely fortunate to have scored such a talent to join us for the second time after his last tenure was cut short by the onset of the pandemic,” the resort said, in a statement.

While the resort has so far successfully avoided any infections due to its vigilance, the coronavirus pandemic has seen an evolution in the way Javvu Spa operates the gym, with guests now able to book private gym times for themselves or their family group.

The gym is fully sanitised between each guest booking, which means everyone can work out knowing they are fully safe and secure.

Amilla has also converted two of their spa pods to be private mini work out spaces. These gym pods have a smaller range of equipment but having these extra spaces means multiple guests can enjoy safe gym time consecutively.

Added to this is the newly completed outdoor Jungle Gymnasium offering al fresco exercise options.

Wellness is a key focus for Amilla; from the resort’s pioneering Wellness Your Way meals programme to Javvu spa’s holistic offerings of massage, facials, yoga, pilates, and meditation with the unique Sensora system (a technologically-advanced light and sound therapy).

With Wellness Your Way, the food and beverage department bring another key component to Amilla’s wellness offerings, with healthy dishes available for all eating lifestyles. From vegan to low carb and gluten-free to low-fat, the resort’s menus are a playground for guests wishing to continue their healthy lifestyle and dietary choices while on holiday.

Amilla is continuing to operate Covid-19 prevention protocols for the safety and peace of mind of guests.

The Maldives remains open with free visas on arrival for all nationalities, providing they take a PCR test up to 96 hours before departure and observe local health protocols.

On the island, all guests get free PCR testing. That means the private island of Amilla is effectively its own quarantine bubble, which enables guests the freedom to roam and enjoy their holiday on the island mask-free.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.