Slow down, unwind in your Cocoon this festive season

Plan ahead your Christmas and New Year holidays at Cocoon Maldives with their festive season programme designed to create everlasting memories with your loved ones in this wonderful time of the year.

The festive season starts early at Cocoon Maldives on December 22 with numerous fun-filled activities throughout the week.

The magic of Christmas starts with sunrise fishing while enjoying the mesmerising view of Sunny Side of Life.

The day goes by with aqua aerobics by the pool, snorkelling, kayak competition, beach volleyball, windsurfing competition, fish feeding near Manta restaurant while contemplating sunset at Kurumba.

Christmas Eve celebration starts with Christmas Eve Cocktail with free flow of bubblies and exquisite appetisers followed by a buffet gala dinner styled in traditional Xmas theme and entertainments such as Christmas carols, Bollywood dance show, Christmas goodies that will surely set the mood for the holidays.

Throughout this wonderful festive season celebration, Cocoon Maldives will also mark their fourth anniversary and the start of a new year with a blast!

Cocoon Maldives, located in Ookolhufinolhu Island in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. The five-star resort, which officially opened in March, houses 150 villas that are exclusively designed by Lago, one of Italy’s finest design firms.

The resort, accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, features three restaurants and two bars offering a variety of cuisines from around the world and romantic dining experiences.

The Cube Spa at Cocoon is located in the heart of the island to ensure maximum privacy and intimacy, and offers variety of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments with qualified masseurs from Bali. Adjacent to the spa is the all-new ‘Garden of Eden’ wellness area, which features a jacuzzi, a steam and sauna room, as well as a kneipp pool.