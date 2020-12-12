Manta Air, Sky Dive Maldives, Skydive Qatar, Reollo Travels to launch Skydiving programme in Maldives

Manta Air, Sky Dive Maldives Islands, Skydive Qatar and Reollo Travels have joined together to launch a skydiving programme in the Maldives!

Game changing local airline Manta Air and local sky diving champions Skydive Maldives Islands along with Skydive Qatar and Reollo Travel have joined together to embark on a journey to establish sky diving operations in the Maldives.

The arrival of the specially modified Cessna 208, customised especially for sky diving, at Dhaalu Airport on Friday marks one of the first steps undertaken to establish permanent skydiving drop zones in the Maldives.

The Jump in Maldives programme will be dedicated towards skydiving lovers and extreme adventure enthusiasts to provide an even unique experience to look forward to in the Maldives.

The first drop zone to be setup will be in Dhaalu Atoll with more drop zones and more events to be established around the Maldives in the coming months.

As part of the programme, professional licensed skydivers can partake in the world’s most glamorous jump above the pristine islands of the Maldives.

Tandem jumps will also be available for anyone wanting to immerse in the sky diving experience. This is available to any tourist coming and staying anywhere in the Maldives and to locals as well.

More details about the programme will be available in the coming months. So, mark this on your bucket list to experience the Maldives in the most unique way in 2021.